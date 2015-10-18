Seen on TV: 10/18/15

Here are the Seen on TV links for Sunday, October 18, 2015:
- Click here for Perk Cup Cafe’s website
- Click here for the Chocolate Walk information
- Click here for the Dyslexia simulation segment and information
- Click here for Have It Too and national chocolate cupcake day info
- Click here for the Walgreen’s Get a Shot Give a Shot program
- Click here for info on Home Builders Association tours
- Click here for the Teal Pumpkin Project
- Click here for info on The Gathering Place’s GatherPalooza
- Click here for Buddy Benches, Connecting for Kids information
- Click here for Cottage of Flowers’ website
- Click here for more on Panera’s ‘Pink Ribbon Bagels’
- Click here for Fox 8’s ‘Cleveland in the Crosshairs’ series
- Click here for more on National Dessert Day
- Click here to submit photos/messages to our #GoPink
- Click here for 2015 Tick or Treat times/dates
- Click here for the Hiram House Pumpkin Festival segment
- Click here for Zoup’s website.
- Click here for Akron Costume and Design’s information and segment.
- Click here for Ramseyer Farms info
- Click here for the Monster Mutt Dash segment
- Click here for the Szarka segment on Market Volatility: Should you sell a stock just because it’s dropped in value?
- Click here for more on Bed Bug Education Conference
- Click here for more on Boo at the Zoo
- Click here for information on bed bugs from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health
- Click here for information on our Souperbowl Soup with Vicinato Pizza.
- click here for the Link for Chagrin Film Fest schedule.
- Click here for the link to Mission 4 Maureen.
- Click here for Mapleside Farms Pumpkins village schedule
- Click here for the information on National Fire Prevention Month/Home Depot segment
- Click here for Cleveland Clinic flu clinics
- Click here for information on Cleveland Cavaliers preseason tickets
- Click here for more on Cuyahoga County Crimestoppers
- Click here for more on Live Nation concerts coming to NE Ohio
- Click here for the latest on presidential candidates
- Click here for more on Szarka Financial
- Click here to read the marijuana legalization ballot language
- Click here for info on purchasing Browns regular season ticket sales
- Click here for more on the all-new FOX 8 app
- Click here to nominate someone for a Flower Bomb
- Click here to send us a picture of your garden
- Click here for more on FOX 8’s all new weather app
- Click here for our Severe Weather Guide
- Click here to report a pothole/vehicle damage to ODOT
- Click here to submit your questions and story ideas for your child’s heath
- Click here for the map of relocated RTA routes
- Click here for steps to submit your school, business or day care closings
- Click here for Dr. Marc
- Click here to nominate your Cool School
- Click here to find out what channel WGN America is on your TV
- Click here for Career Marketplace