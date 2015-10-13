× Cuyahoga County Prosecutor: Serial killer indicted for 4 murders

CLEVELAND – A man who the Cuyahoga County prosecutor has termed a serial killer has been indicted by a grand jury on four charges of aggravated murder.

Robert Rembert, Jr. is charged with killing three of the four people this year. The other murder occurred in 1997.

Rembert is charged with killing Kimberley D. Hall in June of this year, Jerry Rembert and Morgan Nietzel in September of this year and Rena Mae Payne in May of 1997.

Rembert, 45, was arrested for Hall’s murder in Medina County on September 21st and is being held in Cuyahoga County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The 1997 victim, Payne, was found strangled and beaten in an RTA employee rest room at East 83rd and Central Avenue. DNA was matched to Rembert, who had been an RTA driver at the time of Payne’s murder.

In June of this year, Hall’s body was found near an open field at East 83rd and Gill Avenue. She had been strangled, beaten and raped. DNA on her body was also linked to Rembert.

On September 20th of this year, Nietzel and Rembert were found dead in their East 140th Street home. Rembert was the accused’s cousin and had been living with them. He was arrested the next day in Medina after someone recognized Neitzel’s red Saturn Vue, which had gone missing from the home at the time of the murders.

“Robert Rembert is a serial killer. So far, we know he’s purposefully executed five people,” said Prosecutor McGinty. “An investigation of his activities as an over-the-road truck driver is currently underway.”

The indictments in Rembert’s current cases include 25 charges: 10 counts of aggravated murder, six counts of kidnapping, four counts of rape, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count each of having weapons under disability, grand theft and gross abuse of a corpse.

Rembert was also convicted of voluntary manslaughter for the December 23, 1997, slaying of Dadren Lewis in a Cleveland parking lot. He was sentenced to six years in prison.