Photos: Wounded warrior chooses his therapy dog to serve as best man

LARGO, Fla. — U.S. Army veteran Justin Lansford is a wounded warrior.

ABC News reports that in 2012, he lost his left leg during an explosion in Afghanistan. He was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division at the time.

When he came home, Justin was partnered with Gabe, a Golden Retriever with the Warrior Canine Connection, which pairs wounded warriors with support dogs to help with post traumatic stress disorder.

“He helps me with one thing to the next. I can use him as a stable surface to lean on, as I get to and from the ground,” Lansford told ABC News back in 2014. “If I fall, he’ll come up running next to me and I can use him to push off of to get up off the ground.”

When Justin decided to marry his long-time girlfriend, Carol, he knew exactly who he wanted to be his best man.

Gabe was at his side during the whole ceremony, which took place this past weekend.

Check out the photos taken by Brad Hall Studios above.