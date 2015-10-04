× LeBron James calls Thompson’s contract issue ‘a distraction’

CLEVELAND— LeBron James calls teammate Tristan Thompson‘s contract stalemate with the Cavaliers “a distraction.”

Thompson has not reported to training camp as he remains in a holdout for a long-term deal. His agent, Rich Paul, and the Cavs have not been able to reach an agreement over the past few months. Paul also represents James.

James says he spoke to Thompson at a wedding in Miami on Saturday, but the two did not discuss the ongoing contract squabble.

James remains hopeful the sides can work out a deal for Thompson, who filled in for an injured Kevin Love and helped the Cavs make it to the NBA Finals last season. Thompson remains a restricted free agent and can receive offers from other teams.

James said earlier in the week that he was done talking about Thompson’s situation, but changed his mind Sunday.

