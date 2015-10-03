Investigation continues into disappearance of Trumbull County 2-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, OH - The investigation continues into the disappearance of a Trumbull County 2-year-old. Authorities are still in the area searching for clues as to the whereabouts of Rainn Peterson.

Trumbull County Sheriff Thomas Altiere spoke with the media early Saturday afternoon to update this story.

***listen to an excerpt from the press conference in the clip, above***

Altiere says that the little girl was at the house with her two brothers and her grandparents at around 6:30 Friday evening.The family was downstairs when Rainn went missing and the only unlocked door at the time was the door to the garage. As soon as her grandmother realized she was missing, they began searching and called the police. Multiple agencies are now involved, including BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation), the Trumbull County sheriff's office, the FBI, the Marshal's office as well as representatives from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities are asking that anyone living in the area check their deer cameras or any surveillance cameras they may have in the chance that Rainn may be seen on the footage.

The sheriff is also requesting that the public not show up to help search, as too much foot traffic may compromise the search area. Specially-trained dogs are being brought in to search for Rainn and too many different scents could throw the dogs off.

Thermal imaging is being used in the search and there are plans to search a nearby pond. Altiere states that foul play has not been ruled out and polygraph examiners are available to help with the investigation.

Tom Stewart, of the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office, originally told Fox 8 that the search had been called off. "We are just puzzled right now," Stewart told Fox 8. "We have been searching all night."

Ohio Attorney General spokesperson Jill DelGreco also told WFMJ in Youngstown, "It has not been determined if there has been a crime committed."

Rainn was last seen on State Route 45 in North Bloomfield wearing a purple, long-sleeved shirt; gray pants; and multi-colored pink and lime green shoes.