Man found dead at Solon house; Woman in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLON, Ohio- Police and state officials are investigating a homicide in Solon.

A woman called police to a house on SOM Center Road at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Officers found a 54-year-old man dead from an assault, Solon police said.

The 52-year-old woman was taken into custody. She has not been charged.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office is aiding Solon police.

The name of the victim is not being released.

According to police, it does not appear anyone else was involved in the incident and there is no threat to public safety at this time.

41.424450 -81.444052