Suspect joyrides in stolen Crocker Park golf cart, police say

WESTLAKE, Ohio- A man is accused of taking a stolen golf cart for a spin in Westlake early Tuesday morning,

Westlake police said Michael J. Taylor, 26, took the cart from Crocker Park just after midnight and drove it past a security guard, who called police.

Officers patrolling nearby Detroit Road spotted Taylor. According to police, he had the golf cart keys in his pocket and he was carrying a Crocker Park jacket. The cart, which was not damaged, was located on Cedarwood Drive.

Taylor was taken to the Westlake City Jail, and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and petty theft.

