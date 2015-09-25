Man dead following police-involved shooting in Akron

AKRON - A man has died after a police-involved shooting occurred on Friday.
The shooting occurred on North Main Street.
Police say two male suspects had stolen a wallet from an employee at a local Asian market and then fled the area.
One male hid behind a local business when officers confronted him. Shots were fired and he was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Police are still searching for the second suspect.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is helping in the investigation.
41.101023 -81.511335