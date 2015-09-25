Man dead following police-involved shooting in Akron

Posted 3:30 pm, September 25, 2015, by , and
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

AKRON - A man has died after a police-involved shooting occurred on Friday.

The shooting occurred on North Main Street.

Police say two male suspects had stolen a wallet from an employee at a local Asian market and then fled the area.

One male hid behind a local business when officers confronted him. Shots were fired and he was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is helping in the investigation.

Fox 8 has a crew in Akron. Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for updates.