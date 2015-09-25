Man dead following police-involved shooting in Akron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON - A man has died after a police-involved shooting occurred on Friday.

The shooting occurred on North Main Street.

Police say two male suspects had stolen a wallet from an employee at a local Asian market and then fled the area.

One male hid behind a local business when officers confronted him. Shots were fired and he was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is helping in the investigation.

