Subway: Review finds ‘serious’ complaint about Jared Fogle

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The Subway restaurant chain says it received a “serious” complaint about Jared Fogle when he was its spokesman, but the complaint didn’t imply any criminal sexual behavior.

The company says in a statement Friday that it completed an investigation that included reviewing more than 1 million online comments.

Fogle has agreed to plead guilty to allegations he paid for sex acts with girls as young as 16 and received child pornography. Subway has severed ties to him.

Subway says it received the “serious” complaint in 2011 from a former Florida journalist who says she worked with the FBI to record Fogle expressing interest in sex with minors. But Subway said the complaint didn’t imply any criminal activity.

It says it regrets the complaint was not “properly … acted upon.”

