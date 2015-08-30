Almonte leads Indians to 9-2 win against slumping Angels

CLEVELAND — Abraham Almonte hit his first career grand slam and Josh Tomlin worked into the eighth inning, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 9-2 win over the slumping Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Almonte’s fifth-inning homer off Jered Weaver broke open a close game and sent Cleveland to its fifth straight win.

Weaver (6-10) didn’t get much help from his defense. Center fielder Mike Trout and right fielder Kole Calhoun lost catchable fly balls in the sun, leading to five Cleveland runs.

 