Surveillance video show suspects vandalizing elementary school playground

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police have released video of suspects who vandalized the courtyard and playground at Essex Elementary School, 1160 Winhurst Drive, over the weekend.

A group of students had recently volunteered to paint a mural on the playground and rehab the old courtyard area.

The suspects are accused of destroying plants by throwing them on the roof, and they also ripped up and damaged new benches. A trailer that housed instruments for the Firestone High School Band was also vandalized, and graffiti was sprayed everywhere.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

