Ohio mom killed sons because husband ignored daughter, prosecutors say

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio- A Bellefontaine woman told prosecutors she killed her three young sons because her husband did not pay enough attention to the couple’s daughter.

Brittany Pilkington, 23, was charged with counts of murder for the deaths of her sons: Noah, 3 months; Niall, 3 months; and Gavin, 4 years. The three boys died within 13 months.

The Columbus Dispatch reported Logan County Prosecutor William Goslee interviewed Pilkington on Tuesday. That’s when she admitted to putting a blanket over the boys’ heads and suffocating them, Goslee said.

“In her mind, she was protecting her daughter from being not as loved as the boys were by their father,” Goslee said, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Her 3-year-old daughter is in the custody of Logan County Children Services. WBNS in Columbus reported investigators do not believe Pilkington’s husband was involved in the children’s murders.

“I’m blown away, I don’t know what to think,” Brittany’s father, Ed Cummins told 10TV. “Honestly, I have no idea. I don’t even know where to begin.”

