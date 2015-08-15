School nurse saves man stung 100+ times

CHANDLER, Ariz.– A swarm of bees attacked a man in Arizona Thursday morning, stinging him more than 100 times.

But after the attack, Norman Knox did some quick thinking. He managed to drive himself to Basha High School in Chandler for help. Chandler is about 20 miles southeast of Phoenix.

The school’s nurse pulled out at least 50 stingers and called 911.

“He still had bees on him,” says Lynn Clark, Basha High School nurse. “There were still bees on his back and his head. He still had a few bees. Scary.”

Clark says she did her best to get the bees off of Knox. And Knox did what he could, even pouring water over his head right there in the school lobby.

Knox was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Gilbert. He is expected to make a full recovery.

33.306160 -111.841250