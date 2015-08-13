Quick-Pickled Onions

Posted 2:07 pm, August 13, 2015, by
Compliments of: Countryside Conservancy
www.cvcountryside.org

Ingredients:

SERVINGS: MAKES ABOUT 1/2 CUP

  • 1/2cups apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 1/2teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 tsp whole allspice

Preparation:

Whisk first 3 ingredients and 1 cup water in a small bowl until sugar and salt dissolve. Place onion and allspice in a jar; pour vinegar mixture over. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours. Drain onions before using. Use within two weeks.