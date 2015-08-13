This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Quick-Pickled Onions Compliments of: Countryside Conservancy

www.cvcountryside.org Ingredients: SERVINGS: MAKES ABOUT 1/2 CUP 1/2cups apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1 1/2teaspoons kosher salt

1 red onion, thinly sliced

Whisk first 3 ingredients and 1 cup water in a small bowl until sugar and salt dissolve. Place onion and allspice in a jar; pour vinegar mixture over. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours. Drain onions before using. Use within two weeks.

