Quick-Pickled Onions
Ingredients:
SERVINGS: MAKES ABOUT 1/2 CUP
- 1/2cups apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 1/2teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 tsp whole allspice
Preparation:
Whisk first 3 ingredients and 1 cup water in a small bowl until sugar and salt dissolve. Place onion and allspice in a jar; pour vinegar mixture over. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours. Drain onions before using. Use within two weeks.
