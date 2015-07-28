Nature’s Variety issues voluntary recall due to possible salmonella contamination

Posted 9:12 am, July 28, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
(Photo Credit: Nature's Variety via FDA)

(Photo Credit: Nature’s Variety via FDA)

Nature’s Variety has announced a voluntary recall on some of its dog food due to possible salmonella contamination.

The FDA says the recall involves the Instinct Raw Chicken Formula for dogs with a ‘best by’ date of 4/27/16. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, according to the FDA, and there is a risk to humans from handling products contaminated with it.

The affected products are limited to the Instinct Raw Chicken Formula Frozen Diets packaged in the following forms:

  • UPC# 769949611431 – Instinct Raw Chicken Formula Bites for Dogs 4 lb.; Best By 04/27/16
  • UPC# 769949611448 – Instinct Raw Chicken Formula Bites for Dogs 7 lb.; Best By 04/27/16
  • UPC# 769949611486 – Instinct Raw Chicken Formula Patties for Dogs 6 lb.; Best By 04/27/16

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the products. Nature’s Variety became aware of the issue after a routine surveillance sample tested positive.

The FDA says consumers should discontinue using the recalled product.

Read more here.