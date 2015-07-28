Nature’s Variety issues voluntary recall due to possible salmonella contamination

Nature’s Variety has announced a voluntary recall on some of its dog food due to possible salmonella contamination.

The FDA says the recall involves the Instinct Raw Chicken Formula for dogs with a ‘best by’ date of 4/27/16. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, according to the FDA, and there is a risk to humans from handling products contaminated with it.

The affected products are limited to the Instinct Raw Chicken Formula Frozen Diets packaged in the following forms:

UPC# 769949611431 – Instinct Raw Chicken Formula Bites for Dogs 4 lb.; Best By 04/27/16

UPC# 769949611448 – Instinct Raw Chicken Formula Bites for Dogs 7 lb.; Best By 04/27/16

UPC# 769949611486 – Instinct Raw Chicken Formula Patties for Dogs 6 lb.; Best By 04/27/16

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the products. Nature’s Variety became aware of the issue after a routine surveillance sample tested positive.

The FDA says consumers should discontinue using the recalled product.

