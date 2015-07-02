Terrifying video shows great white shark biting shark cage, divers screaming

MOSSEL BAY, South Africa — A small group of tourists exploring the coast of South Africa got the experience of a lifetime when a great white shark attacked their shark cage.

Hillary Rae Petroski uploaded the video, saying the encounter with 11-foot shark video was intense.

“The round buoy attached to the side of the cage was bent in half. Some of the lining of the outside blue barrier bar was bitten through as well. It was quite the up close and personal experience!” Petroski wrote.

No one was injured.