One of seven stolen snakes returned to pet rescue

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — One of seven rare pythons stolen from an Ohio pet rescue is back at the shop.

Akron Rattery and Reptile Rescue CEO Robin Everley says he got the snake back Wednesday after receiving an anonymous call Monday from someone offering to sell the snake back for $200.

A woman brought the snake into the store and detectives moved in after Everley verified the snake, a Gold Blush Mujavi named Bella, was his. She was jailed on an unrelated charge.

Police say no charges have been filed in the stolen snake case.

Everley is still looking for six other pythons stolen last week when thieves cut a hole in the wall of an adjacent building and broke in. The seven snakes are valued at $6,000 and require medical care.

Everley’s rescue serves as a pet store and a sanctuary for rare snakes.