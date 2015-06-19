Rock thrown from Cleveland overpass at car with young mother, 5-year-old inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Tina Byerly's greatest joy is her 5-month-old granddaughter, Lyla. The Cleveland woman said she cannot believe someone put the child’s life in danger by throwing a rock through a car windshield Wednesday night.

Byerly’s 25-year-old daughter, Lindsey, was behind the wheel of a rental car; Lyla was in the backseat. The two were headed home on West 130th near Bellaire Road after visiting the cemetery where Lindsey's infant daughter was buried three years ago.

"There were shattered pieces of glass all over the car," Byerly said.

Lindsey’s lip was cut, but her life and Lyla’s was spared when she managed to maintain control of the car before bringing it to a stop. Byerly said she had no doubt angels were watching over the two.

"She's got her daughter up there, my mom, her aunt's up there. I mean she just came back from saying a prayer at the cemetery with her baby, so, her daughter was with her," said an emotional Byerly.

Lindsey and Lyla weren't the only victims of the dangerous stunt. Two other people told Fox 8 News' Lorrie Taylor they were also attacked while driving under the bridge.

Melanie Rivera, of Brook Park, was also on her way home Wednesday night. She said a rock hit her windshield, just below her line of sight. The damage to her car and to Byerly's windshield made it appear the person throwing rocks was aiming for whomever was driving.

"Those kids that are doing this don't realize who's in that car and they're not only risking driver's lives, passengers, who's in the car, but they're risking their own lives because now they're not gonna have a life," Byerly said.

Cleveland police said they have a 14-year-old boy in custody in connection with the rock-throwing incidents.

41.443547 -81.783922