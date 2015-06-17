‘I didn’t see it coming’: 16-year-old boy attacked by shark speaks out

OAK ISLAND, North Carolina– A teen seriously wounded after a shark attack in North Carolina says he felt the big fish before he saw it and didn’t realize what it was until it was “biting up my left arm.”

In a videotaped interview, 16-year-old Hunter Treschl says he was “playing around in the waves” in Oak Island, North Carolina, on Sunday when he “felt a hit” on his left calf.

Treschl says he felt the shark hit him again before he saw it biting his arm off. He says he was able to make it to the beach with the help of a cousin who was in the water with him.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado, teen says he is going to try to live a normal life despite the loss of his dominant hand.