Police capture 2 'violent' teens who overpowered guard, escaped detention center

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has captured two teens who escaped a Wooster detention center.

They were considered to be violent.

Authorities say William Donaldson and Lebreece Austin, both 17, escaped the Linda Martin Juvenile Attention Center, 6807 NonPariel Road, at around 1 a.m. Monday. They were found at just before 7 a.m.

Details of how they were found are not yet available.

Authorities say the two overpowered a guard and took her keys. They then fled in a vehicle that they crashed near the facility, then ran away on foot.

Police asked residents to remove any keys from vehicles parked outdoors and to lock their homes and outbuildings.

