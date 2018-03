Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Got a case of the Mondays? Head over to Legacy Village for some delicious eats.

Every other Monday, eight popular food trucks roll into Legacy Village to serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event also features live music.

Kenny Crumpton got a preview of the June 15th event which will feature the following trucks: The Spread, Chef Grey Wolf, Get Stuffed and Donut Lab.

For more information on "Food Truck Mondays," click here.

