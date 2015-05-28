April 11, 2016 Road Trip: Detroit Shoreway

Possibly the hottest up and coming Cleveland neighborhood, David and Natalie spend the entire hour exploring the Detroit Shoreway area. Just a few minutes west of the city, the Detroit Shoreway is home to the brand new Near West Theater, trendy boutiques and some of the area’s cutting edge spots to eat! For even more information on the area, check out www.detroitshoreway.org
Graffiti: A Social Kitchen
1261 W.76th Street
Cleveland 44102
216.651.6969
graffiticle@gmail.com
www.graffitisocialkitchen.com
Cha Pizza
7524 Father Frascati Drive
(In the Battery Park Powerhouse)
216.631.9CHA
www.chapizzabatterypark.com
Turnstyle Boutique
6505 Detroit Ave
Cleveland
(216) 226-3266
www.turnstyle-boutique.com
Gypsy Beans and Baking Company
6425 Detroit Ave
Cleveland 44102
www.gypsybeans.com
78th Street Studios
1300 West 78th Street
Cleveland 44102
www.78thstreetstudios.com
Toast
1365 W 65th Street
Cleveland 44102
216.862.8974
www.toastcleveland.com
Sweet Moses
6800 Detroit Ave
Cleveland 44102
216.651.2202
www.sweetmosestreats.com
Near West Theatre
6702 Detroit Ave
Cleveland 44102
Box Office: 216.961. 6391
www.nearwesttheatre.org
The Cleveland Shop
6511 Detroit Ave
Cleveland 44102
216.228.9725
www.vintageclothingcleveland.com
Esperanza Threads
1370 West 69th Street
Cleveland 44102
1.800.397.0045
www.esperanzathreads.com