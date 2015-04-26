Hundreds gather for March for Babies 2015 walk

CLEVELAND –  March for Babies is one of the biggest fundraisers for March of Dimes. Money raised helps mothers with pregnancies and helps fund research.

The race took place at 10 a.m. today and hundreds gathered.

The goal of March of Dimes is to raise awareness about premature births and babies that are born too soon.

Preterm birth is the leading cause of infant mortality and babies that do survive can face serious health risks.

March of Dimes has been raising money for 76 years now.