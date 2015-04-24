× Take note: downtown road construction closures for the weekend

CLEVELAND – Another spring weekend, another update on traffic patterns downtown as crews work on the George V. Voinovich Bridge project.

Starting at 8 p.m. tonight, Friday, April 24, and continuing through Monday morning at 6 a.m., I-90 eastbound (coming into the city) between I-490 and I-77 will be closed over the bridge. Traffic on those lanes will be shifted when they reopen on Monday.

Also, tomorrow, April 25th, East 9th Street will be closed between Carnegie and Orange Avenues from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The detour for that will be Ontario Street.

Safe travels and enjoy the weekend!