Indians snap losing streak, rout Chicago White Sox

April 22, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Carrasco struck out eight in five innings and Carlos Santana and David Murphy smacked solo home runs as the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 6-2 on Tuesday night.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak on a cold night at Chicago’s U.S. Cellular Field. Temperatures slipped into the lower 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Carrasco (2-1) allowed one earned run on four hits while walking none as he improved to 1-1 against Chicago this season.

White Sox starter Hector Noesi (0-2) lasted 5 2-3 innings and departed with runners on first and third for left-hander Carlos Rodon, making his major league debut.

Rodon gave up a two-run single to pinch hitter Ryan Raburn in the sixth and allowed two more runs in the seventh.

Seven Cleveland pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts.