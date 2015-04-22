× Indians snap losing streak, rout Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Carrasco struck out eight in five innings and Carlos Santana and David Murphy smacked solo home runs as the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 6-2 on Tuesday night.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak on a cold night at Chicago’s U.S. Cellular Field. Temperatures slipped into the lower 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Carrasco (2-1) allowed one earned run on four hits while walking none as he improved to 1-1 against Chicago this season.

White Sox starter Hector Noesi (0-2) lasted 5 2-3 innings and departed with runners on first and third for left-hander Carlos Rodon, making his major league debut.

Rodon gave up a two-run single to pinch hitter Ryan Raburn in the sixth and allowed two more runs in the seventh.

Seven Cleveland pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts.