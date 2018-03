Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The cool sounds of the Latin Jazz Players filled the Fox 8 Studios Thursday morning.

The local band will be performing at the Rock Hall Celebration Day on Saturday.

**Click here for the complete guide to Cleveland Rock Week**

It's the launch of Cleveland Rock Week leading up to the 30th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

For more information on Celebration Day and Rock Week, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video