Arrest made after University of Akron student robbed of $3K in LeBron shoes

AKRON, Ohio- Detectives arrested one suspect after a University of Akron freshman was held at gunpoint.

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old victim heard a knock on the door of his apartment at The Depot housing complex, located on East Exchange Street. Akron police said when the man answered the door, four men stormed in and looted the place.

The burglars got away with more than $3,000 in LeBron James shoes, an Xbox 360, jewelry, gym bags, jackets and $80. According to police, one suspect punched the victim in the face before the group fled.

Police arrested Adriene D. Wells, 19, and charged him with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. He was taken to the Summit County Jail.

The Akron Police Department is still investigating and working to identify the other three suspects.

41.074446 -81.520026