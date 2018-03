The “Late Late Show with James Corden” began with a bang Monday.

Corden and guest Tom Hanks recreated all the epic scenes from all the movies in Hanks’ illustrious acting career.

They started with “Forrest Gump,” moved on to “Big” and “Sleepless in Seattle,” even sang songs from “Toy Story.”

And they did it in under seven minutes — in just one take.

