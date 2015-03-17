United Airlines flight returns when man reportedly rushes toward cockpit

WASHINGTON (AP) — A United Airlines spokesman says a flight headed from Washington, D.C., to Denver had to return to Dulles International Airport after a passenger failed to comply with crew instructions.

ABC News reports the pilots of the Boeing 737 told air traffic controllers that the passenger had become violent but was restrained by passengers.

“He ran towards the cockpit, and he is being restrained by passengers. Cockpit is secure and we would like to return to the airport and have authorities meet him,” a pilot said, according to ABC News.

A passenger on the flight told ABC News that two other men on the flight grabbed the suspect and held him down while flight attendants retrieved plastic restraints for his arms. She said at one point, the suspect said there were “jihadists in the cargo hold.”

Spokesman Luke Punzenberger said in an emailed statement local law enforcement met the plane at the gate and detained the passenger.

The incident was first reported on Reddit as a “failed hijack attempt.”

Airport spokeswoman Kimberly Gibbs said the passenger was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. She said she did not know what happened on the flight.

Gibbs said early Tuesday that the flight was preparing to take off again for Denver International Airport.

