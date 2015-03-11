Woman arrested for getting naked on a dare at Dunkin’ Donuts

GREENACRES, Fla. (AP) — A 32-year-old woman told police in Florida she got naked and sat outside a Dunkin’ Donuts as a dare.

The Palm Beach Post reports Shakara Monik Martin was arrested Sunday in Greenacres near West Palm Beach.

According to a police report, Martin told authorities the dare was part of a pledge to a dance troop, which wasn’t identified.

Witnesses told police Martin was offered clothes several times, but she refused to take them. She began apologizing when police arrived.

She faces a charge of indecent exposure. Martin appeared in court Monday and was released on her own recognizance.

It was not clear whether she’s retained an attorney and a phone number wasn’t available for her.