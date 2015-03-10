Chicago police: Baby dead after throat cut with power saw

*WARNING: Details of this story are disturbing

CHICAGO (CNN) — A 9-month-old girl has died after reportedly having her throat cut with a power saw in a Chicago home, authorities said.

A 52-year-old woman related to the baby is in police custody at a hospital.

Authorities said the woman cut the girl’s throat with a circular saw, apparently because she wouldn’t stop crying, the Chicago Tribune reported. The woman then tried to kill herself and was found by another relative, the newspaper reported.

The woman has minor self-inflicted injuries and is in stable condition at the hospital, police told CNN.

The events took place in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago.

Neighbors told CNN affiliate WLS that a couple lived at the apartment with two grown daughters, each of whom had a young child.

“I can’t believe this,” Raul Chavez, a neighbor, told the local broadcaster. “I knew them. I knew them real good. I knew them because we would help out each other.”

Police responded to a 911 call around 9:30 a.m. Monday, CNN affiliate WGN reported.

Officers found the baby unresponsive with traumatic injuries to the body, police told CNN. She was later declared dead.

Police detectives are conducting a “domestic-related murder investigation,” the Chicago Tribune reported.