WEST BLOOMFIELD, Michigan — A Michigan bus driver who fell asleep behind the wheel and hit eight cars faces three months behind bars.

Leon Rasheed, 65, was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge on Wednesday, according to WXYZ.

The bus slammed into eight vehicles after Rasheed woke up and slammed on his brakes.

There was one passenger on the bus. She was not hurt.

Several people in the cars were injured.

West Bloomfield Police say the accident scene stretched more than a half-mile.