Suspect in murder of police chief’s brother shoots self in PA

CLEVELAND -- The suspect in a shooting that left the brother of Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams dead reportedly shot herself in Pennsylvania.

Police said William D. Williams, 34, was found shot to death at about 2:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshal's Office said a homicide warrant was then issued for Williams' girlfriend, Dana Johnson, 36. Pennsylvania troopers later pulled Johnson over a few miles over the state line, and she shot herself.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, Johnson was listed in critical condition at a Pittsburgh hospital.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said he believes Johnson was alone in her vehicle at the time. Authorities suspect she was headed to Maryland, where she has relatives.

"The Cleveland Division of Police is sad to announce that the brother of Police Chief Calvin Williams was the victim of a homicide this morning at 10619 Grantwood," the Cleveland Division of Police said in a statement Tuesday morning.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office said William Williams died of a gunshot wound to the head.