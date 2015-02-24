New bacon eating record: 6 pounds of bacon in 5 minutes

DAYTONA, Florida – How much do you love your bacon? Enough to eat 182 slices (about 6 pounds) in five minutes?

According to Huffington Post, that’s just what 22-year-old competitive eater Matt “Megatoad” Stonie did this weekend at the Daytona 500. The event was sponsored by Smithfield bacon and among the judges was famed NASCAR driver Richard Petty.

Stonie has his own unique way of downing all that pork. He grabs a handful of bacon, bends it in half, shoves it in his mouth and washes it down with a glass of water. It’s a technique that works too, as he is ranked by Major League Eaters as the number two competitive eater in the world.

It helped that the bacon was cooked just the way he liked it too: not too crispy and warm enough that the bacon fat doesn’t get cold and turn into lard. And as he told Huffington Post, he is a bacon fan. “…I love bacon, it goes with everything.”

In case you are wondering, all that bacon packs a whopping 28,000 milligrams of sodium. The previous unofficial record for bacon eating is 54 pieces in 5 minutes.