Ashtabula police charge man and woman for cat throwing

**Warning the video below is disturbing**

ASHTABULA, Ohio- A Facebook post resulted in charges for two people caught on video tossing cats.

Ashtabula police and the city dog warden performed a welfare check on Tuesday after receiving complaints about a video Kaine Fowler posted on his Facebook page. The video shows Fowler and Melissa Candela “folding” two cats and throwing them, the Ashtabula Solicitor’s Office said.

Investigators learned Fowler and Candela were babysitting two children during the incident. The children’s father said he asked them to leave after hearing what happened to the two cats.

Fowler and Candela were charged with two counts each of cruelty to a companion animal. If convicted, they face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The Ashtabula County Animal Protection League placed the cats in foster.