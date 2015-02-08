No winning tickets sold in Powerball; jackpot shoots up to $450 million

(CNN) — Millions played and prayed.

But no one got all the six life-changing numbers: 5, 10, 21, 34, 58 and the Powerball, 33. The next drawing will be held Wednesday, and the estimated jackpot now shoots up to $450 million.

The jackpot is among the largest ever and inching closer to the biggest in Powerball history: $590.5 million won in 2013

Meanwhile, here’s some mathematical reality: you never stood a chance.

We know, we know — someone may get at least a share of the prize. If not this one, then in a subsequent drawing.

Chances of it being you? Virtually nonexistent.

The chance of a ticket winning a Powerball jackpot is 1 in 175,223,510. You have a better chance of becoming an astronaut, dating a supermodel — maybe even being attacked by a shark or struck by lightning — simultaneously.

But hey, dream on!

We will, too.