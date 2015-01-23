× Study: There is a correct way to load a dishwasher!

There may now be an answer to an age-old question: Is there a correct way to load a dishwasher?

According to a study out of England, there is — and most people aren’t doing it right.

According to Daily Mail, researchers traced water movement in the machines. They found that the water stream was most powerful close to the rotating arms, while the areas closest to the walls got more detergent.

That means dishes dirty from foods like potatoes and tomatoes should be placed in the middle where the water force is great. Dishes that have been used for eggs or meat should be placed on the sides so they get more detergent.

The most efficient way to fill a dishwasher is in a circle, according to the study.

