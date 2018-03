WILLOUGHBY, Ohio- Police in Willoughby believe a woman stole food because she is addicted to drugs.

On Monday, a 20-year-old Willoughby woman shoplifted steak and shrimp from Giant Eagle, police said. The stolen items were worth $82.

Before officers arrived, the woman took off on foot, but was found near Red Robin. She was charged with theft.

“Heroin addiction is believed to be the motive behind the theft,” Willoughby police said.