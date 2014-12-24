FBI warns theaters screening ‘The Interview’ of ‘potential threats’

WASHINGTON (CNN) — The FBI is reaching out to the slightly more than 200 theaters which plan to screen “The Interview” on Thursday, warning of potential threats.

The screenings include Christmas Day showings at Cleveland’s Tower City Cinemas. According to the Tower City Cinemas website, showings will continue throughout December as well.

Fox 8 has reached out to Tower City Cinemas for comment.

The FBI on Wednesday night sent out a roster of those theaters to cyber task forces in FBI field offices. FBI agents will call or visit those theaters to inform them of possible threats they could face by screening the movie.

Officials are most concerned that those theaters could be targets of hacking.

The screenings come after Sony Pictures initially backed off its plans to premiere the controversial movie on Christmas Day after a group of hackers broke into Sony’s servers, published personal emails and information and threatened a terror attack on theaters that would screen the movie.

The U.S. has blamed North Korea for the cyber attack.

The comedic movie centers on a fictitious plot to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Sony Pictures reached a deal with YouTube on Friday to stream the movie online.