December 10, 2014

Hollywood & Dine

David interviewed Cameron Diaz about her newest film, a remake of the classic “Annie.” Of course, he led the discussion to food! David made Diaz’s Pot Roast recipe. Take a look at our video clip for more!

Click here for the recipe.

White Christmas: Backstage

If you love the movie “White Christmas,” you’ll love the musical! It has arrived at Playhouse Square and Natalie got the chance to go backstage to learn more about the production – including a big surprise for the audience at the end of the show.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is on stage now through December 14th at the State Theatre in Playhouse Square.

www.playhousesquare.org

The Felty Florist

Give her some felt and she can make almost anything! Rachel Spigutz, The Felty Florist, joined Natalie in studio with some festive examples.

You can catch Rachel at the Cleveland Flea this weekend – December 12-14th on Carnegie Avenue in Cleveland.

www.facebook.com/TheFeltyFlorist

Holiday Table Centerpieces

Looking for a centerpiece for your holiday table that won’t block your guest’s view? Try a terrarium! Belinda Gruszka joined us with some beautiful and creative ideas – take a look at our video clip.

You can catch Belinda at the Cleveland Flea this weekend – December 12-14th on Carnegie Avenue in Cleveland.

www.facebook.com/GreenThumbDesign

Hudec Dental

There’s so many sweets around the holidays, it’s hard to say no. Here to prevent cavities and keep your smile healthy into the New Year, was Dr. Natasha Katsman from Hudec Dental.

www.hudecdental.com

Spirit Airlines

Very exciting news for Northeast Ohio – especially if you like to travel. Paul Berry from Spirit Airlines joined us with more information about Spirit’s new arrival to the Hopkins airport in Cleveland.

You can attend their free Launch Celebration happening at Tower City this Thursday, December 11th. It starts at 11am and runs until 2pm.

www.spirit.com

Art of Thrifting: Shoes

You need a pair of shoes, but can’t spend a ton of money. Have you thought about visiting a thrift store? Dina Younis from Dinasdays.com took us inside Goodwill for a few pointers.

www.dinasdays.com