Sandusky officer suspended in controversial traffic stop caught on camera

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A police officer involved in a controversial traffic stop has been suspended for 60 days and ordered to sign a last chance agreement.

Sandusky Police Chief John Orzech said Officer Chris Denny received the discipline Thursday after he was found guilty of several administrative charges, including insubordination and failing to be honest.

According to the last chance agreement, if the officer violates any part of the agreement he could be terminated.

The last chance agreement also states the officer must get additional training in report writing and search and seizure. He most also perform 208 hours of community service.

The discipline stems from Denny’s handling of the October traffic stop of Andre Stockett.

Stockett videotaped the stop and the video soon went viral on social media. Stockett said the police were harassing him.

Stockett and his girlfriend, who was driving the car, where both charged with obstructing official business. They have both plead not guilty and their cases are pending.

Stockett says he is now considering legal action.

Read more here.