Missing: Elaine Ford

CLEVELAND — FOX 8 has launched a project in hopes of finding missing people here in Northeast Ohio.

Today we feature Elaine Ford who was last seen on May 21, 1990 in Cleveland at the age of 29.

Elaine is 5’4″ with black hair and gray eyes.

If you have any information please call Detective Callahan at Cleveland Police Fourth District 216-623-3138.

