Local entrepreneur dishes on his all natural applesauce

At 15-years-old Ethan Holmes became the founder and CEO of 'Holmes Mouthwatering Applesauce.'

The all natural product is made from Ohio apples, pears, and locally made apple cider. It's currently available in two flavors, cinnamon and original.

Holmes came up with the idea to market applesauce after learning a recipe from his grandfather. He also found a need to create an applesauce that was healthy and made from local ingredients. Those were qualities he saw lacking in national brands.

'Holmes Mouthwatering Applesauce' can be found in Heinen's, Zagara's, Terrier Trader, and Local Roots Wooster. The applesauce sells for $5 for a 16 oz. jar.

The now 21-year-old studying at Hiram College came to the FOX 8 studios to give us the scoop on his natural product.