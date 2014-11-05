× ‘Frozen’ on ice coming to Cleveland, tickets selling fast

CLEVELAND — Quicken Loans Arena will be turned into a winter wonderland when Disney on Ice skates into town with its new show “Frozen.”

The show runs from January 9 through 19 with tickets starting at $20 dollars.

Audiences will be whisked away into the wintry world of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven and the mystical trolls as they discover that true love is the most magical power of all.

Popular songs from the Academy Award-winning tale, such as “Let it Go,” will be part of the skating extravaganza.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse will host the show with special appearances from Disney Pixar’s Toy Story, Finding Nemo and Disney’s The Lion King.

