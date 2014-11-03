Boy could be only person in the world who is never hungry, thirsty

IOWA- It’s a condition baffling doctors and an entire family.

According to The Des Moines Register, 12-year-old Landon Jones is never hungry or thirsty. He has gone from 104 lbs to 68 lbs.

His parents say it all started a year ago. “Something happened in the middle of the night, and he woke up this way, and it hasn’t stopped,” Michael Jones told The Des Moines Register.

The family has traveled across the country to try and get answers but the boy’s illness remains a mystery.

A Mayo Clinic neurologist who has examined Landon said the child could be the only case of his kind in the world.

