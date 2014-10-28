× Ohio sheriff’s deputy charged with assault

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in northwest Ohio has been charged with assault and other crimes after authorities say he grabbed and choked an inmate before a court appearance.

Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputy John McCallum was charged in Toledo Municipal Court Monday.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Carter says in court documents that 50-year-old McCallum grabbed the inmate by his neck, chocked him and pushed him against a wall in a holding area at Toledo Municipal Court in September. Authorities also say McCallum gave false information when he submitted incident reports indicating the inmate had assaulted him.

McCallum has been charged with assault, falsification and making false claims. Court records show no attorney listed for him.

