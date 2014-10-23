× Ohio State: Fired band director was dishonest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)- An attorney for fired Ohio State University band director Jonathan Waters says he plans to “aggressively attack” the school’s new allegations.

David Axelrod called the university’s response Thursday to a federal lawsuit seeking Waters’ reinstatement “salacious.”

University lawyers say Waters witnessed more sexually charged incidents than previously reported, once proposed punishing a band member who reported sexual assault and repeatedly misled university investigators to conceal the culture of the band.

Ohio State wants the lawsuit dismissed, noting Waters was an at-will employee.

Waters was fired July 24 after investigators concluded he turned a blind eye to a “sexualized culture” within the band, including partially clad marching, groping games and explicit nicknames.

