140506114503-monica-lewinsky-2004-tablet-large4

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – AUGUST 28: Monica Lewinski poses for a photocall ahead of her “Chequebook Vs Notebook” debate which also includes Rebecca Loos at the prestigious annual “MediaGuardian Edinburgh International Television Festival” at the Edinburgh International Conference Center on August 28, 2004 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The discussion regards the trend of ‘chequebook journalism’ in securing ‘exclusives’. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Monica Lewinski Filed in: