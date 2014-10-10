Urban legend or portal to hell? Police deal with eerie issue

WARNING: The video contains profanity.

CINCINNATI — Unexplainable screams and apparitions are said to come from a storm drain in southern Ohio.

According to WCPO, people say devil worshipers gathered there and opened a portal to hell now known as Satan’s Hollow.

Police told WCPO the area attracts paranormal groups and poses a trespassing problem because the drain is on private property.

Officials deny many of the rumors and say they must ask people to leave the tunnels about twice a year.

One filmmaker cut his visit to Satan’s Hollow short, calling it one of the scariest locations he’s ever visited.

Watch his experience in the tunnels above.

