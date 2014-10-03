Cleveland Foundation announces October gift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Get ready for a "Weekend in Lake County"!

The Cleveland Foundation announced its October gift on Fox 8 News in the Morning Friday.

Visitors can receive free admission to Holden Arboretum on Oct. 11 and to Lake Metroparks Farmpark on Oct. 12.

No tickets are needed for either day; admission is free, but food donations are encouraged.

The Cleveland Foundation, a charity organization created by and for the community, has offered a “gift” to the public for each month of 2014 to celebrate its centennial.

